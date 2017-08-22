Lacey annexation attempt misunderstood

The writer of a recent letter to the editor appeared to have the impression that if the City of Lacey annexed Capital City Golf Estates (CCGE) and Chambers Estates by resolution there was nothing the residents could do to stop the annexation.
That is simply not true!
At a meeting held at Lacey City hall several weeks ago, (where not one person spoke in support of annexation), the impression may have been given that the Growth Management Act (GMA) would require it.
When questioned later, the Lacey City Attorney stated the GMA might suggest annexation of areas like CCGE and Chambers Estates, but not require it at this time.
So if/when the City of Lacey attempts annexation of CCGE and Chambers Estates by resolution, the residents of CCGE and Chambers Estates must submit in a timely manner, a resolution signed by at least 10% of registered voters of CCGE and Chambers Estates, who voted in the last general election, demanding a vote be taken.
I'm confident, as I am sure the City of Lacey is afraid of, the proposed annexation of CCGE and Chambers Estates would be voted down for the fourth, and hopefully the final time.
Comments