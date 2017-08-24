Life on hold for red tape

Today, I registered for Biology 100, Environmental Science 100, and Astronomy 100 at South Puget Sound Community College. To date, I have written 11 online science curriculums.
Taking these classes seems a bit absurd seeing I have 487 college credits, mostly in science and mathematics. Additionally, I hold both a Bachelor of Arts degree in education and a Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry. I have also been accepted into a master’s program. Eventually, I will earn a MA degree in science education. I also own a science tutorial service here in Lacey, and have been teaching online for 17 years.
So why is someone so accomplished taking 15 credits at a junior college? The answer is the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction says I must do so if I want to reinstate my teaching certificate. See, I can’t continue in my master’s program without being certified and I can’t be re-certified until I take 15 credits. The law states that a teacher must complete 15 credits every five years to remain qualified.
I let my certification lapse. My fault. Nobody to blame. But, to my credit, I was busy writing curricula, running a business, and teaching 38,000 kids science. No credit given by OSPI, however, for life experiences, advanced skills, or students taught. It is ironic that I am scheduled to teach biology, environmental science, and astronomy online this year to 150 kids. The tutor will also be a student for this fall term. Lesson already learned, however.
Comments