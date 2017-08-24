Letters to the Editor

Colin Kaepernick deserves a chance

BY Joan Edwards

Olympia

August 24, 2017 1:38 PM

I was critical of Colin Kaepernick when he first “took a knee” during the National Anthem. I listened to other views, read what he had to say and soon I agreed that he did have a right to his opinion. I still do not condone this behavior, but I agree that he is being mistreated by the NFL. It boggles my mind that a football player who “takes a knee” is so mistreated and disrespected by football teams who welcome back players who have abused wives and girlfriends and have even broken the law. These behavior are so much worse that what Colin Kaepernick did. I was so disappointed with the Seattle Seahawks. I just knew they would do the right thing and give him a second chance. It is time for someone who is in charge to just do what is fair.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Penner makes tough plays look easy for Capital

Penner makes tough plays look easy for Capital 1:36

Penner makes tough plays look easy for Capital
Kasen Williams on his big plays in Seahawks' preseason win over the Vikings 1:10

Kasen Williams on his big plays in Seahawks' preseason win over the Vikings
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on who will, won't play for against Chiefs 3:06

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on who will, won't play for against Chiefs

View More Video