Colin Kaepernick deserves a chance

I was critical of Colin Kaepernick when he first “took a knee” during the National Anthem. I listened to other views, read what he had to say and soon I agreed that he did have a right to his opinion. I still do not condone this behavior, but I agree that he is being mistreated by the NFL. It boggles my mind that a football player who “takes a knee” is so mistreated and disrespected by football teams who welcome back players who have abused wives and girlfriends and have even broken the law. These behavior are so much worse that what Colin Kaepernick did. I was so disappointed with the Seattle Seahawks. I just knew they would do the right thing and give him a second chance. It is time for someone who is in charge to just do what is fair.
