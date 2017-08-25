Letters to the Editor

Wildfire smoke just a warning

By Kimberly Danke

Olympia

August 25, 2017 4:54 PM

The smoke of recent weeks blanketing the Pacific Northwest is just one more harbinger of things to come as the movie ‘Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power’ makes so clear. While your recent editorial (Heat and smoky haze timely reminder) calls attention to the importance of maintaining air quality rules currently under threat, we have to go farther. Everyone should go see this kick-in-the-gut, call-to-action movie while it is in theaters. Attacking climate change head-on is our only pathway forward.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Just Housing plans to "defend" a campsite in Watershed Park

Just Housing plans to 1:13

Just Housing plans to "defend" a campsite in Watershed Park
What's inside of a 'rape kit?' 2:16

What's inside of a 'rape kit?'
Penner makes tough plays look easy for Capital 1:36

Penner makes tough plays look easy for Capital

View More Video