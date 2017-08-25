Wildfire smoke just a warning

The smoke of recent weeks blanketing the Pacific Northwest is just one more harbinger of things to come as the movie ‘Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power’ makes so clear. While your recent editorial (Heat and smoky haze timely reminder) calls attention to the importance of maintaining air quality rules currently under threat, we have to go farther. Everyone should go see this kick-in-the-gut, call-to-action movie while it is in theaters. Attacking climate change head-on is our only pathway forward.
Comments