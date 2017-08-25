Funding schools isn’t as difficult as legislators made it

The state Supreme Court has told the legislature to fully fund K-12 education. How are they to do this? Washington is a sales tax state. That is how we get the money to operate. Our present state tax is 6.5 percent. To raise enough money to satisfy the court’s order, it stands to reason the state sales tax should be raised 1 percent to 7.5 percent. That would cover the cost of education.
Quit all this bickering about this and that and take care of the matter. As lawmakers you were elected to represent the people of this state not the politicians. Our state is a wonderful place to live, don’t destroy it with petty bickering.
