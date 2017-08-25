Realistic marijuana policy needed

The editorial in The Olympian is both incisive and insightful. The board is correct in noting that Attorney General Sessions avoids existing facts as he attempts to fashion federal marijuana policy. His approach has been entirely subjective. Citizens are hard pressed to fathom why the attorney general prefers to rely on myths and tall tales dating as far back as the 1930s as opposed to consulting state level officials in places where marijuana has been legalized with great success. A meeting including Mr. Sessions, Gov. Inslee and Attorney General Ferguson would, as the editorial suggests, be a fruitful step toward a rational federal policy. One has to question whether the Trump administration is interested in that kind of objective.
The president’s impromptu declaration that the opioid crisis is an emergency should occasion a fresh look at the government’s extant marijuana policy. Rather than being a gateway to heroin or harder drugs as Mr. Sessions professes, marijuana can often stifle someone’s temptation to use addictive prescription drugs. The opioid epidemic now besetting the country demands that we not play politics with drug problems. Antiquated policies and tough talk are the wrong solution. Instead, taking a more careful and informed approach is very much in order now.
