Activism versus football

Re: The Olympian, Aug. 6, “Baldwin believes blackballing Kaepernick sends a message.” Contrary to what Doug Baldwin, of the Seattle Seahawks thinks, maybe the message NFL team owners and Commissioner Goodell are trying to send is “we want to hire good football players, not left-wing activists.”
Why would any team owner or coach want the headache of dealing with a malcontent, on and off the field.
Does the NFL owe Kaepernick a living? I don’t think so. Baldwin thinks the NFL needs guys “who are willing to speak out about things that they believe in.” As a football fan I disagree. We want exciting games, not a side show, the kind Kaepernick is known for. The football field is a place to play football, not push a radical left-wing agenda.
Comments