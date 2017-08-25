Port comissioner McGregor right for the job

I write this letter in support of Port of Olympia commission Bill McGregor. I have known him for nearly 17 years. As the then director of the Saint Martins University Office of Campus Safety and Security, I had the great pleasure and honor to know Bill when he come on board as the new SMU facilities director. His professional knowledge of all facets of new building construction, bids and contract and fiscal responsibility are nothing short of phenomenal. He was well versed in building code requirements, security and fire systems, HVAC systems, scheduling and more. Bill talks with east to college benefactors, SMU administration and employees, as well as other local, state and federal government agencies. In many of these settings, he acted as a comfortable moderator; one of his great assets was the ability to listen and reach compromise.
Bill is the finest man I ever worked with. His personal and professional ethics, honesty and integrity are, in my opinion, beyond reproach. Additionally, he is a dedicated family man. I urge you to retain McGregor as your Port of Olympia commissioner in the upcoming election. He is the right man for the job and will consistently make the right decisions and for the right reasons.
