Congress needs to stop ‘playing games’

Ken Michael

Olympia

August 26, 2017 1:20 PM

As an independent conservative voter I make the following suggestion to the Congress of the United States.

Stop behaving like children feuding on a playground and do the job for which you were elected. Republicans: Yes, Mrs. Clinton destroyed emails and was involved in the Benghazi cover up. Accept it and get back to work. Democrats: Accept that Trump was elected president. Accept that he says some dumb things and will make mistakes. Also accept that he has accomplished some positive things.

Again, stop playing games and do your job.

