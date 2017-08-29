War or surrender for the Koreas

What if South Korea surrendered to North Korea; without a shot being fired? The U.S. leaves with all its equipment, and soldiers beforehand. And take all of south’s weapons too, plus all intangibles ( like money) held in trust offshore. All the people’s intangible wealth in secret Swiss Banks. Then let North Korea in to occupy the country.
For a country that exists solely because its people are sheltered from the outside world, it would be hard to imagine how they could actually send a million North Korean’s to carry out the occupation. South Korea, has 18 times per capita personal wealth, live 10 years longer, have 1/7 the corruption, and a tradition imbedded in the culture of 56 million people living there. Will the 25 million in the North change? or will the South Change? North Korea is 19 on the hunger index, while South is zero. Even the most ignorant understand food and when they do not have it.
China objects to the West being close to its borders. Can it object to a united Korea, under the North? No. But will it support the North in occupation. No, that can be arranged. Can a country currently spending 22 percent of its wealth occupying itself, then occupy something 200 percent bigger yet? Impossible.
Why do American’s have to be involved in this? Let the Korean’s do what they do, confident that principles do win out when the people are already informed and culturally adapted to those principles. We need a deal.
