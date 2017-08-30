How long can Trump go on?

How long can it take for the so-called sane and reasonable people in our government to do the right thing and start the process of getting rid of our delusional, narcissistic,dangerous, moronic, unhinged, demented,etc., etc. president?
It should have been fairly obvious that he has no clue how to govern when, during his campaign he was asked what he would do about certain things, and his answer was that he would hire the “best people” and they would tell him what to do. That is not leadership. He basically told everyone that he himself had no idea of what needed to get done, let alone how to do it. Yet, somehow he got not only nominated, but elected to be our president.
I am waiting to have back surgery on Monday and I probably shouldn’t, but I watch a lot of news. Personally, I love my Obamacare. I know that not everyone is happy with it, and it needs some work, but I think the basic premise has merit.
A couple of weeks ago, I was alternating between the news and Shark Week on the discovery channel. There is no doubt that sharks are incredibly scary, however, if one never goes in the water they have nothing to worry about. Unfortunately, our president is a land-based beast, and there is no escaping the things that threaten our very existence.
Bottom line? We are doomed if no one comes to their senses. Please hurry.
Comments