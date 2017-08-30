Learn from revisiting history of Civil War

It’s hard to watch people fighting to have all the confederate statues brought down along with all the hate and meanness that comes with it. People need to understand history before they start destroying art work.
Do they realize that Robert E. Lee was an American hero during the Mexican war? Do they know that he went to West Point and graduated second in his class or that he was appointed Superintendent of West Point? Several of the military generals had a background of service to the US military. It was family fighting family and should be remember as a terrible part of our history. More people were killed in that war (U.S.) than any other war we have been involved in. 620,000 rounded off.
How many of these people could actually afford slaves? Not all that many, in truth.
When do we start on the North and go after the statues of slave owners there? George Washington and Thomas Jefferson both owned slaves as well as many others.Take a good look at your history books folks.
We can’t forget the past but we definitely need to know the truth and learn from it.
