Olympia City Council's climate plan timely

There was an important news story this month from the Environmental Protection Agency: a preliminary report describing how climate change in the U.S. has changed over several decades. This report has not yet been approved by the Trump administration, however it showed severe and negative changes over time. This is why the Olympia City Council’s initiative to develop a climate change plan for Olympia is so welcome and so timely. We hope that this could signal the beginning of cooperation among all Thurston County cities, with the result being a regional climate plan that would lower carbon levels significantly in our region.
