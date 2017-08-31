Tax policies for the greater good

The news in Charlottesville has made us more aware of the importance of moral leadership in our nation, and of the role each of us must play in this.
As federal legislators work on tax policies that would increase benefits for the wealthy and further reduce policies benefiting the working poor (Medicaid, the earned income tax credit, child tax credit), I ask that U.S. Rep. Heck and Sens. Murray and Cantwell continue their leadership to protect these programs and prevent the huge wealth gap in this country from becoming even larger, hurting children and families across our nation. Bipartisan work on tax issues could support the greater good for America’s citizens.
