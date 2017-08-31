Letters to the Editor

Tax policies for the greater good

Ann Rockway

Olympia

August 31, 2017 4:19 PM

The news in Charlottesville has made us more aware of the importance of moral leadership in our nation, and of the role each of us must play in this.

As federal legislators work on tax policies that would increase benefits for the wealthy and further reduce policies benefiting the working poor (Medicaid, the earned income tax credit, child tax credit), I ask that U.S. Rep. Heck and Sens. Murray and Cantwell continue their leadership to protect these programs and prevent the huge wealth gap in this country from becoming even larger, hurting children and families across our nation. Bipartisan work on tax issues could support the greater good for America’s citizens.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

From ball boy to playmaker, Barnes expected to make big impact for Blazers

From ball boy to playmaker, Barnes expected to make big impact for Blazers 1:15

From ball boy to playmaker, Barnes expected to make big impact for Blazers
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on status of Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise for preseason finale 3:19

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll on status of Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise for preseason finale
UW linebacker Keishawn Bierria: 0:47

UW linebacker Keishawn Bierria: "You dont go in there expecting anything but the best"

View More Video