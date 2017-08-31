Letters to the Editor

Now is time to stand against divisive groups

Michael K. McDonald

Olympia

August 31, 2017 4:19 PM

First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out because I was not a socialist.

Then they came for the trade unionist and I did not speak out because I was not a trade unionist.

Then they came for the Jews and I did not speak out because I was not a Jew.

Then they came for me and there was no one left to speak for me.

Martin Niemoller (1892-1984), Lutheran minister and early Nazi supporter who was later imprisoned for opposing Hitler’s regime

To those who agree with President Trump, “... on many sides, on many sides,” I would say, in this case there are two sides, hate and those standing against hate. Imagine what might have been had enough Germans stood up against Hitler’s brown shirts. Thanks to all for standing up and shame on the president for not speaking out against these hate groups.

