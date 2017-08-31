McGregor’s environmental hype

The Port of Olympia fallaciously promotes itself as an environmental leader. Recently, it purchased a full page ad in the Olympian to create a “green” image, and won a green award that has zero criteria. In truth, POO directly supports the fracking industry by shipping proppants. In truth, POO only does its job as an environmental steward when forced to by citizen lawsuits, as with the Mission Creek cleanup. In truth, POO is being sued for multiple, egregious violations of the Clean Water Act. POO could preserve the East Bay properties and the last chance to ever daylight Moxlie Creek. Instead, it plans to cap with gravel then lease the property to a local developer set to profit over a hundred million while leaving all the liability to the port/public on a property that will be inundated by sea rise long before the lease expires.
Commissioner McGregor has been there through all of this. McGregor stated in March 2014 that he was “not convinced” climate change is caused by human activity. He suggested volcanoes were to blame, and now claims to be “leading the way when it comes to environmental excellence.”
If you care about cleaning up legacy pollution and oppose subsidizing the logging and fracking industries, then don’t vote for McGregor in November. He was appointed in 2006 and unopposed in 2009 and 2013. This year a worthy, forward-thinking candidate has stepped up to challenge him. Don’t buy the hype. Educate yourself. Choose wisely.
