Letters to the Editor

September 2, 2017 2:54 PM

Moderates should see Trump differently

Jeremy Schrader

Olympia

The middle of the electorate and of the media(NBC, ABC, CNN, etc.) took a step in understanding the ties between the Trump movement and the far-right, alt-right, white nationalist movement in America. It187 has been clear to anyone watching him closely that he is using racial politics to whip up support, whipping up anti-Muslim and anti-Latino sentiment to excite his followers. However, the middle of our electorate (independents, moderate Republicans, middle-of-the-road media), have not truly taken his words seriously.

His reaction to the events in Charlottesville, his unwillingness to denounce the White Nationalists until strongly pressured to do so two days later, has helped to make people aware that his rhetoric against non-white people are not just words and campaign speeches. These words he uses reflect how he thinks and inform how he governs and how he reacts to national events. From reading and watching news and reaction over the last couple of days, it seems that the moderate middle of our country learned a little more about our president over this period and it may have changed somewhat how they think of him.

Letters to the Editor