Letters to the Editor

September 2, 2017 2:54 PM

Fulfilling needs of the homeless

Ron Waitman

Lacey

As the homeless issue continues to grow it’s difficult to know whether our local governments want to eliminate it or subsidize it. It is ridiculous to lump all homeless people into one amorphous mass and throw freebies at them. They are different and their needs are different.

Those who are homeless because of financial adversity or because they left a home where they were abused and who want a job and a new home need and deserve all the help they can get. Those who are homeless because of mental health issues should also be helped as much as possible, as should those with addiction issues who respond to rehab.

Those who live on the street because it provides them a lifestyle without responsibility except to occasionally panhandle and spend it on drugs, and those who make a decision to forsake real life for an existence of peeing on the street, unfortunately, cannot be ignored but are apparently content with the occasional hot meal and shower. Let it be.

We need to exert our charitable efforts to help those who are willing to help themselves. I recently overheard a man in his twenties say to another, “I’ve been clean for two weeks and they were the worst in my life. I can’t get motivated to ask people for money when I’m not high.” Logically enough, he didn’t mention asking for a job. Give me a break. Let’s put our money where it does some good for somebody besides drug dealers.

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Huskies quarterback Jake Browning on sluggish offense in UW's win over Rutgers 2:17

Huskies quarterback Jake Browning on sluggish offense in UW's win over Rutgers

Pause
North Thurston High preps for new year, new additions 1:28

North Thurston High preps for new year, new additions

Cedar King skipper makes for port after nearly 30 years at the helm 2:10

Cedar King skipper makes for port after nearly 30 years at the helm

Lacey area getting a food bank 2:07

Lacey area getting a food bank

From ball boy to playmaker, Barnes expected to make big impact for Blazers 1:15

From ball boy to playmaker, Barnes expected to make big impact for Blazers

Edgar Martinez immortalized with Mariners jersey retirement 0:58

Edgar Martinez immortalized with Mariners jersey retirement

How to respond if you receive a robocall 1:33

How to respond if you receive a robocall

Huskies coach Chris Petersen on rough start in 30-14 win over Rutgers 2:10

Huskies coach Chris Petersen on rough start in 30-14 win over Rutgers

Huskies WR Dante Pettis on punt return for a score 1:06

Huskies WR Dante Pettis on punt return for a score

Huskies running back Myles Gaskin after win over Rutgers 0:24

Huskies running back Myles Gaskin after win over Rutgers

  • Sheriff John Snaza back on the road after near fatal motorcyle crash

    Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza nearly lost his life one year ago in a motorcycle crash in Montana while not wearing a helmet. He reflects on the support he has received and the lessons he has learned since the accident.

Sheriff John Snaza back on the road after near fatal motorcyle crash

View more video

Letters to the Editor