Fulfilling needs of the homeless

As the homeless issue continues to grow it’s difficult to know whether our local governments want to eliminate it or subsidize it. It is ridiculous to lump all homeless people into one amorphous mass and throw freebies at them. They are different and their needs are different.
Those who are homeless because of financial adversity or because they left a home where they were abused and who want a job and a new home need and deserve all the help they can get. Those who are homeless because of mental health issues should also be helped as much as possible, as should those with addiction issues who respond to rehab.
Those who live on the street because it provides them a lifestyle without responsibility except to occasionally panhandle and spend it on drugs, and those who make a decision to forsake real life for an existence of peeing on the street, unfortunately, cannot be ignored but are apparently content with the occasional hot meal and shower. Let it be.
We need to exert our charitable efforts to help those who are willing to help themselves. I recently overheard a man in his twenties say to another, “I’ve been clean for two weeks and they were the worst in my life. I can’t get motivated to ask people for money when I’m not high.” Logically enough, he didn’t mention asking for a job. Give me a break. Let’s put our money where it does some good for somebody besides drug dealers.
Comments