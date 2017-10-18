Time to stand up and show respect

Almost 60 years ago, I learned in school that you stand for the Pledge of Allegience and “America the Beautiful.” When you’re outdoors for this, you remove your hat. You also put your hand over your heart.
I love this country with everything in me. I respect what it is, and what it stands for. We are extremely advanced in the art of peace through superior war power. We are in a position of keeping others from declaring war on our homelands. When others threaten us, or our allies, we don’t back down. If we did, every Third World country would take us out. We have a great country, we have a powerful military presence throughout this world.
There have been, and always will be, leaders who do and say things that a lot of people will never agree with. There are, and always will be, people who disagree because that’s what they live for. Controversy will never go away. There will always be people in authority that don’t belong there. Stop being that person who doesn’t vote because you think it makes no difference.
Do something positive for the country that affords you the right to believe what you believe. Other ways are available than showing the world that you disrespect the country that you would never leave, even though you think it’s such a horrible place. Stand up and show respect. These leaders will not teach your children one way to show respect. They’re watching us all.
Comments