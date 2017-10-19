Letters to the Editor

Thurston County Board lacks transparency

By Martha Strauss

Olympia

October 19, 2017 2:49 PM

I am deeply disappointed in the Thurston County Commissioners' abrupt decision to fire Brent Butler as Director of the Department of Resource Stewardship.

In his role, Mr. Butler was competent, courteous and responsive to the public. Commissioner Bud Blake says he was not happy with the direction the department was taking, but does not elaborate. Perhaps the department was not giving the Board options regarding the plan for the Habitat Conservation Plan that aligned with the Board's unwillingness to comply with the Endangered Species Act. We will never know.

Despite Commissioner Blake's talk of transparency and giving all citizens a voice in government, his action does neither. Rather, it contributes to a hostile work environment from which the public eye is excluded.

And it follows a disturbing pattern. Of the three county directors fired by the Board, two are people of color. We need to honor and increase diversity in our community. It is only by having all voices heard and respected that we can make Thurston County a great place to live. The Board's stealthy personnel decisions damage that vision.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

    Co-owner Ryan Rommann shows off the choice of ingredients that go into making the restaurant's signature rice bowls.

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 1:38

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey
Michael Bennett says he will continue to sit during anthem before Seahawks games 0:53

Michael Bennett says he will continue to sit during anthem before Seahawks games
Russell Wilson on when Seahawks' offense is at its best 1:58

Russell Wilson on when Seahawks' offense is at its best

View More Video