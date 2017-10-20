Advocating for loved ones

I received a clearer picture of the plight of the elders (and others in need of rehabilitation or constant care) in our communities during my mom’s nine days and ten nights in a ‘Not So Skilled Nursing Facility’ after a partial hip replacement.
After the first afternoon and evening, it was clear I’d be back. I’d like to say it was just newness nerves, but the remaining days and nights were filled with a consistent lack of confidence due to: misinformation and inconsistent/inaccurate charting by nurses; lack of education regarding her care plan and follow through by the CNAs; a delay in basic needs and services; poor communication and apathy. All of this led to daily advocating alongside my mom.
Fortunately, I made the choice to prioritize going there daily; there was a nurse manager who listened and attempted to address concerns; there were a few nurses who worked for an outside agency who addressed concerns; there were several therapists skilled in their field and good people skills; there were several CNAs with a desire, drive and work ethic to do a thankless job with compassion, energy and efficiency; and my mom is able to advocate for herself, knowing her medication requirements and basic needs.
Infants and toddlers go to child care facilities and the expectations are high and the intervention is swift. The value of a life, at the other end, is no lesser or greater. I write this to urge advocating for your loved ones from their arriving to their departing.
