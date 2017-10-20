No tax breaks for the wealthy paid for by cuts to basic health

In response to your coverage of the budget and tax debate in D.C., I’m outraged that the House just passed a budget that paves the way for large tax cuts for wealthy millionaires and corporations — paid for by cuts to basic assistance programs. With 1 in 8 Americans living at or below the poverty line, why are some members of Congress taking aim at the very federal programs that help working families make ends meet just to pay for tax breaks for the wealthy?
Medicaid is a lifeline for children, seniors, and people with disabilities. SNAP (formerly food stamps) lifted 3.6 million out of poverty last year and the Earned Income and Child Tax Credits lifted 8.2 million people above the poverty line. Gutting these programs -- and many others, including Medicare and education -- to pay for tax cuts for millionaires and big corporations is unconscionable.
With important budget decisions happening now, I hope I can count on our members of Congress to stand with families and kids here in our state and reject these reckless tax giveaways.
