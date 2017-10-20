Letters to the Editor

Max Brown has invaluable perspective

By Sam Reed

Olympia

October 20, 2017 3:09 PM

I urge the citizens of Olympia to join me in voting for Max Brown for the Olympia City Council.

In my extensive experience, I have observed that legislative bodies work best that have people with a diversity of backgrounds, ages and life experiences.

Max Brown would provide the invaluable perspective of a young person with a young family. Olympia has historically been a family friendly community. With small children, Max would strive to continue that fine tradition.

Max Brown’s extended family has deep experience in the capital city. They have known and worked with a number of administrations in our state government. Max grew up here, went to through school here and chose to return to this community.

I am impressed with Max Brown’s grasp of the important balance of being a business friendly community and a compassionate community.

Please join me in voting for Max Brown for the Olympia City Council.

Former Secretary of State

