Real solutions, not unlawful acts of government

1689 saw the adoption of the English Bill of Rights which would compliment the common law rights. These are absolute. Rights trump powers. In particular issues to be addressed were the monarchy requiring lists of newly purchased weapons be sent in to government and the lists being used to confiscate weapons of political opposition. The right to arms protection prohibited any record keeping whatsoever and banned any confiscation of arms.
In 1866 the Fourteenth Amendment was crafted. “The arms that the 14th Amendment…constitutionally protected included the latest firearms of all kinds, from military (fitted with bayonets) and repeating rifles to shotguns, pistols and revolvers. The right of the people to keep meant the right to possess arms and elsewhere; the right to bear arms meant to carry on one’s person…[includes] the right to use them for protection of one’s life.” The only official record of amendment used by SCOTUS in Chicago v McDonald 2010.
In DC v Heller 2008 SCOTUS noted “certain policy considerations [gun control are now] OFF THE TABLE.”
1718 the defense gun was created, a detachable magazine flintlock which fired about same effective rate of fire as semi auto’s today. 1777 a order for Bolton’s Repeating Musket, 240 rounds per minute capacity, was rejected by Congress as it was already a known design
Democrats need to accept gun control is illegal and there is thus no duty to obey such laws.
