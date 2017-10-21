Turn the Port around with Fishburn and Zita

It is no secret that the Port of Olympia has been mismanaged for many years.
Our Port District loses millions of dollars annually on its operations. These losses are covered by our property taxes. The Port continues to have serious environmental problems. And it has failed to accurately account for its costs and community impacts.
This year, for the first time, we have two Port Commission candidates who are committed to turning things around. Bill Fishburn and E.J. Zita deserve our votes.
