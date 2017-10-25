Letters to the Editor

Puerto Rico, what next?

By Lawrence Siminski

Olympia

October 25, 2017 3:43 PM

Puerto Rico: A fundamentally flawed economic system. Too many people on a small island, and they only produce $100 billion Gross Product annually, and $87 billion in debt, are in default, and have virtually no power system and very poor infrastructure due to neglect. They had half the gross production per person before the hurricane of the lowest state in the union, thus creating susceptibility to an event like this, with no way to now recover. And they do not grow their own food.

Everyone will argue it is due to someone else. Bad management, corrupt government or lazy people. No matter who is responsible, those people cannot pay to fix it, so the U.S. will. However, we must not return to normalized failure.

Decide now if the people will live a Third World, Second World, or First World economic life. Foreclose on the entire island for the debt outstanding. Rebuild the power infrastructure to support the new planned economy with modern technology, efficiency, and ability to withstand hurricanes on an island. Rebuild housing (to withstand hurricanes) for those with a job, with extremely liberal financing to encourage long-term productivity and wealth accumulation of the locals, not the wealthy.

Then it is like every place in America: move to where there are jobs. Every American is welcome.

