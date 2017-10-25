We should honor all diversity

Oct. 11 was National Coming Out Day, and while this is a LGBTQ opportunity, it could be more than that. It has become more common for people to understand that these broad categories of sexual expression are inadequate and blur into a less defined continuum of self-understanding and expression. But I believe one thing is evidently common. LBGTQ have markedly fewer children than those self-defined as “straight”. And this fact is very important!
This is also the basis of religious conservatives and sometimes-political attacks. Babies increase the population in conservative religious and ideological groups. No babies and the group may die out. (Of course exceptions are made for those “who try” but can’t!) So any one not willing producing children is unwelcome: no blessing and certainly, no rights including the right to BE. Anyone, even those with a low-wattage brain, can see that fewer children is of great importance in slowing our destructive impact on the Earth by skyrocketing population increase, and thus aiding the survival of humans on this planet.
So let’s honor all people who have birthed none or few children, as valuable assets who vastly contribute to everyone’s future. And work to institute a National “We Love You Day” for every one who is even slightly divergent from the cookie cutter NORMAL.
Sing a song to the beauty and utility of variety!
