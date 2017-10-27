Hilary Seidel for Olympia Schools

One size does not fit all. As in other aspects of life, this is true for education. What works best for one student might not work well for another.
Scores on standardized tests may not be the best measure for student achievement or for school performance. When students can pursue subjects which strongly interest them, in ways that engage them, they are motivated to be in school, to do their schoolwork, and to learn. Standardized tests cover a relatively narrow subject matter range in a rigid and narrow way, not a broad measure of all that a student has learned.
Hilary Seidel recognizes this and is an advocate for innovative and diverse approaches to teaching and learning in our public schools. She supports increasing student access to a variety of magnet program opportunities, both existing and new, and experimentation with alternative approaches to teaching, learning and measurement of accomplishment within the basic curriculum at all schools.
As a retired educator (faculty member at The Evergreen State College), I have seen the positive outcomes of this approach to education at the college level, and believe it is equally applicable at the primary and secondary levels. And the opportunity to benefit from such an education should not just be restricted to those who have the money for private school.
I have known Hilary as a friend and in her professional work at Evergreen. She is thoughtful, energetic and extremely competent. On the Olympia School Board she will be a strong voice for students and parents.
