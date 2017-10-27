Renata Rollins for Olympia City Council

In the seven years I have known Renata Rollins, I have watched her evolve into one of this community’s thought and moral leaders. Renata has a unique combination of integrity, intelligence, courage and vision. I value her people skills and her commitment to bringing people together. She is an organizing force for people, for the environment and for positive change in our town.
As one of Olympia’s first Downtown Ambassadors, she brought people together across generations and economic divides. She helped me to see and understand people I had always experienced as “them” and “us.” Our politics today are too divided between “us” and “them.” Renata treats others with respect and validates ideas other than her own, understanding that inclusion, not dismissal, of differing perspectives is key to getting at the root of these divisions. Our current City Council is dismissive and fearful of citizens who dare to challenge the status quo. Renata has the relationships and trust across the spectrum of social and economic interests to rally everyone behind a mission of making this city livable for everyone.
Renata is a leader, not because of political ambition, but because she cares about our entire beloved community. She understands that our wonderful Olympia has untapped potential to become even greater. If you want to see real transparency, cooperation and leadership on Council, I invite you to vote with me for Renata Rollins for Position 6.
