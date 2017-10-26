Olympia Brewery buildings sale idea

Chandulal Patel and Tumwater Development LLC should consider offering to sell to Budweiser Beer all of their holdings of the old Olympia Brewing Company, the former brewery warehouses along Capitol Boulevard, and the main buildings on the knoll.
Price $5 million ($4 million cost in May 2016) plus a tidy profit to recoup their acquisition cost, for a royalty of $1 a case for any beer produced on the property, until that $5 million is reached.
I would bet Budweiser would take them up on that offer. Just an idea. Time is a-wasting. Too simple?
Tom Martin, Olympia
