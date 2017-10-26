Thank you for the random act of kindness

My wife and I were coming back from an afternoon of golf north of Shelton on Highway 101. It was getting dark. We heard a sound, we had a flat tire. We pulled over to fix the tire. I managed to get the tire off and was having trouble getting the spare on. As I was struggling to place the spare on the wheel, a car pulled over. A kind gentleman asked it he could help. He got the tire on the car, tightened the lug nuts and asked if we needed anything else. I thanked him, then he drove off.
I never got a good chance to thank this random act of kindness. We have good neighbors in our area, so sir, whomever you are, thank you again. Our world is a better place because of people like you.
