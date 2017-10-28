Scott Clifthorne is the ideal school board candidate

School board director is a tricky and important local office. An ideal candidate must be part tireless parent volunteer and part policy nerd: someone who has the skills and experience to build connections with kids, parents, teachers, and the community. We think there’s an ideal candidate on the ballot this year: Scott Clifthorne.
We went to Olympia public schools, proud to be raised by families that were committed to education at every level. Our mothers were called to serve as teachers, and they taught us the values of equal access to educational opportunity, community involvement in schools, and student-centered learning. Now, as we raise a family here, we are proud to support a candidate who shares those values the way Scott does.
We’ve seen Scott in action as a dedicated parent, as a hard-working community leader, and a thoughtful, compassionate advocate. He will strengthen and open up the relationship between our schools and our communities. He will expand innovative options for students in our public schools. And he will work to draw more high-quality teachers the district, and give them the tools and support they need so that our kids thrive in the classroom.
Please join us in voting for Scott Clifthorne for Olympia School Board.
