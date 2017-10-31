Letters to the Editor

Luce and Beard best for Tumwater School Board

By Jennifer Herrin

Tumwater

October 31, 2017 2:53 PM

Our mission with Tumwater Citizens for Better Education is to maintain a strong public education system for the children in our community. Which is why we are pleased to announce our endorsement of Rita Luce for Director District #1 and Melissa Beard for Director District #4, as we believe they are the best choice for Tumwater School District. Some reasons we support both Rita and Melissa are:

▪  A demonstrated commitment to inclusive and informed decision-making.

▪  Student needs are the highest priority for policy decisions.

▪  Committed to listening to and involving students, staff, parents and community.

▪  Active supporters of full funding for public schools.

▪  Supported engagement of over 100 stakeholders in developing Tumwater School District’s 5-year strategic plan (2016-2021).

▪  Success in improving student achievement and graduation rates.

▪  Fiscally responsible; excellent stewards of public resources.

▪  Believe in ongoing improvement to ensure every child successfully graduates career and college ready.

▪  Both candidates have demonstrated effectiveness in helping Tumwater develop and maintain award-winning academic and activity/athletic programs.

