Luce and Beard best for Tumwater School Board

Our mission with Tumwater Citizens for Better Education is to maintain a strong public education system for the children in our community. Which is why we are pleased to announce our endorsement of Rita Luce for Director District #1 and Melissa Beard for Director District #4, as we believe they are the best choice for Tumwater School District. Some reasons we support both Rita and Melissa are:
▪ A demonstrated commitment to inclusive and informed decision-making.
▪ Student needs are the highest priority for policy decisions.
▪ Committed to listening to and involving students, staff, parents and community.
▪ Active supporters of full funding for public schools.
▪ Supported engagement of over 100 stakeholders in developing Tumwater School District’s 5-year strategic plan (2016-2021).
▪ Success in improving student achievement and graduation rates.
▪ Fiscally responsible; excellent stewards of public resources.
▪ Believe in ongoing improvement to ensure every child successfully graduates career and college ready.
▪ Both candidates have demonstrated effectiveness in helping Tumwater develop and maintain award-winning academic and activity/athletic programs.
