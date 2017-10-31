Support Gigi McClure for Port Commissioner

It’s time for a change. I am supporting Gigi McClure for Port Commissioner, District 3. McClure will bring leadership and ingenuity – as well as much needed discipline – to our port.
Gigi McClure is a local retired veteran who now serves in the Veterans Administration. Her global experience with port, rail, and air operations will be an asset to the Port of Olympia, as will her abilities in executive planning, logistics, and environmental stewardship. Her leadership is evidenced by her responsibility in deploying an entire infantry brigade.
McClure is challenging E.J. Zita for the District 3 Commissioner position. Zita has not proven to be supportive of our port nor of our troops. Zita refused to sign the Port Commission agreement to abide by the state law on the role and responsibilities of Washington ports and all state and federal laws governing cargoes.
Transparency and staying true to legal guidelines are priorities for Gigi McClure. She supports fiscal responsibility and port modernization to bring in new business and increased economic development benefits for Thurston County.
Never miss a local story.
Please join me in voting for Gigi McClure. She will bring the leadership, discipline, resourcefulness and community outreach experience needed to guide our port into a positive future. It’s time for a change.
Comments