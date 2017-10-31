McDaniel: A candid voice for Fire District 8 Commissioner

We hope South Bay Fire District 8 residents will consider putting Terry McDaniel into a commissioner seat in the November election. Terry works as a fire inspection professional and has valuable technical and regulatory expertise. He comes from a family oriented to public service and is ready to take on such a role. Most importantly, Terry is familiar with the challenges confronting the department as it strives to provide services to residents spread over what was previously two fire districts.
Service goals and needs have been discussed at meetings and workshops for several years. Terry is aware of the attention and action required to address these issues of staffing and related emergency response capability for the South Bay/Boston Harbor/Johnson Point communities. District 8 has property and solid financial resources to implement required changes.
Terry McDaniel is ready to use his skills to get things “out of committee” and moving forward again in District 8. We need to see action -- decisions being made that will benefit residents. We hope South Bay residents will cast a vote for Terry on Nov. 7.
