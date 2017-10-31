Olympian sends mixed message with Port endorsements

With its recent endorsements, The Olympian asks us to retain Port Commissioner Zita, complimenting her on the issues she’s raised and argued for, such as more transparency at the port so we can see exactly what’s happening with our tax dollars there. However, the Olympian’s editorial board’s endorsement of incumbent McGregor sends a mixed message and would essentially inhibit Zita from achieving the very things they praise her for.
McGregor’s opponent Bill Fishburn shares the same concerns as Zita, focusing on financial responsibility and reminding us of the over $50 million debt the port has accrued. The Olympian praised Fishburn, pointing out that he brings greater environmental awareness than his opponent, but stopped short of endorsing him because McGregor has more experience. Ironically, it is precisely the long experience as a port employee and commissioner that makes McGregor part of what the paper called the “ingrained institution” that Zita’s been up against.
Fishburn is the candidate who, if elected, could join Commissioner Zita and effect change at the port. With Fishburn on the commission, the port would begin to innovate and take a longer view of what is best for our community. Zita would no longer be on the losing end of a 2-1 vote. It’s time for the majority vote at the Port of Olympia to change: Fishburn and Zita share our community’s values of open discussions, financial responsibility, and protecting our precious environment. Let theirs be the two votes that improve our port.
