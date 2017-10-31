Port of Olympia needs a different mindset

The Port of Olympia could do so much more to encourage Thurston County businesses and develop economic opportunities for our residents; that’s part of their mission.
The current commission, Bill McGregor specifically, touts their good deeds for our community, but even a cursory look into Port business practices reveals otherwise. Who does the Port contract with when they undergo projects? The majority of the time, big contracts go to out-of-county interests. Take the recently opened Swantown Marine Fuel Dock $2.2 million project: It was awarded to Anderson Environmental, a contractor out of Kelso. (Additionally, that project will negatively impact Zittels and Boston Harbor Marina, local businesses.)
Some claim McGregor is pro-working class, because he has the support of local longshore workers, but it is his challenger, Bill Fishburn, who has the vast majority of labor support. (See fishburnforport.com). Similarly, Commissioner EJ Zita has far more support from labor (zitaforport.com) than her opponent. Fishburn and Zita are favored by labor interests, while McGregor and McClure are favored by corporate and developer interests.
I’ve heard Bill Fishburn and EJ Zita speak about keeping jobs here, supporting local businesses, expanding renewable energy jobs, and supporting local farmers; about the potential to expand internet service to rural areas and construct a solar farm. We deserve a port for the people, for Our people! If I’m going to pay taxes for the port, I want to see that money invested in and for Thurston County residents.
