Proposition 1 means forever higher taxes

Once again Olympia wants to satisfy its insatiable appetite for more revenue by placing a Public Safety Measure on the November ballot. The measure in itself has merit, but I disagree with its content or lack thereof.
Folks, it contains no sunset clause, which means the tax will never expire. Why did the policy writers omit key accountability measures?
Consider last year’s non-expiring Parks levy, $40 vehicle license fee, a 9 percent tax on electricity, gas, and telecommunications, a 6 percent tax on cable TV, increased utility fees and its clear Olympia is expensive to reside in. This especially hurts low- and fixed-income residents. Certainly this will result in higher rents as landlords will have to increase rent to cover their tax increase.
Inform yourself on Olympia’s spending by viewing The Olympian.com website and click on full menu. Hover over news link and click on database. Click on Salaries: City of Olympia Employees for 2016. Three police officers earned more than the city manager and the top total pay was $210,366. That seams excessive. Fiscal prudence should be demonstrated before asking voters to approve another never-ending tax increase.
To assure accountability, Olympia voters need a proposition that includes a sunset clause with clear and measurable performance standards. Together we can influence change to do better.
Please join me in sending a strong message to the City Council by just voting “NO” on this levy!
Comments