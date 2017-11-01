South Bay Fire needs positive change now

We are concerned about the safety of all citizens in the South Bay Fire District. We recently purchased a home here and see a lack of services in our rural surroundings. We understand that on nights and weekends, the Boston Harbor station is not consistently staffed with firefighters and EMTs. During this time, responders may have to respond to the Boston Harbor area from the South Bay station. This leaves a strain on the stations and both areas they serve. Both South Bay and Boston Harbor residents deserve 24/7 staffing at their stations to serve and protect the citizens.
Since 2014, voters have approved all fire district requests, including a merger, two additional commissioners, and a rate increase for Boston Harbor residents. In return, they were promised better emergency response. Three years later, the Fire District is still not fully staffing two stations, and now they say it will take two or three additional years to accomplish this.
This is not due to a lack of funds. South Bay Fire District has over $2 million in reserve and building funds, and eight unused properties. It is a matter of problem-solving, logistical knowledge, and safety for over 4,000 households.
We want positive changes in the area we now call home. Terry McDaniel has fire service experience and is respected by career and volunteer staff. He will bring new ideas to the board, to find a cost effective way to maintain emergency staff 24/7 at both main stations. Please vote for Terry McDaniel for commissioner.
