I am writing this letter to give my endorsement and full support to Hilary Seidel for Olympia School Board.
Before retiring, I worked for more than 30 years in secondary and post-secondary education and education policy. As Director of Admissions at The Evergreen State College, I supervised Hilary for six years. Her dedication to students and to education drive her to fully understand how to advocate most effectively for students and their families. Because of the leadership and commitment she brought to her work, I promoted her to Assistant Director as soon as I possibly could.
Hilary brings those same qualities to her current position at the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction. Not only does she understand complex issues, she’s able to find creative solutions to an ever-changing landscape.
I am also quite familiar with the Olympia School District. My daughter attended Olympia schools from kindergarten through high school. My wife and I moved to Olympia because we wanted our daughter to attend those schools.
Hilary is the first candidate I have ever endorsed. I have confidence in her and everything she will bring to this responsibility. I am proud to know her and her family. If my daughter were starting school in Olympia again, I would want Hilary Seidel to be there working for her.
Comments