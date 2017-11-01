Parshley right for City Council

No, I’m not on her campaign committee, but I urge every eligible voter to vote for Lisa Parshley for City Council.
Someone once said you can tell all you need to know about a person by observing how they treat living things over whom or which they have control. It works with Lisa. On and off for several years in her veterinary practice she has treated many of my pets in the final phases of their lives, and I have seen that concern, not only for the pets, but for their concerned owners.
That concern for others carries over into all phases of her life. Lisa is superbly educated, and is a superb businesswoman who has built up her practice in downtown Olympia. She knows the city, she knows the people in it from every segment of society, she is organized, she knows how to get things done, and best of all, she cares.
It doesn’t get any better than that, folks.
Comments