Letters to the Editor

Parshley right for City Council

By Philip J. Jones

Olympia

November 01, 2017 4:02 PM

No, I’m not on her campaign committee, but I urge every eligible voter to vote for Lisa Parshley for City Council.

Someone once said you can tell all you need to know about a person by observing how they treat living things over whom or which they have control. It works with Lisa. On and off for several years in her veterinary practice she has treated many of my pets in the final phases of their lives, and I have seen that concern, not only for the pets, but for their concerned owners.

That concern for others carries over into all phases of her life. Lisa is superbly educated, and is a superb businesswoman who has built up her practice in downtown Olympia. She knows the city, she knows the people in it from every segment of society, she is organized, she knows how to get things done, and best of all, she cares.

It doesn’t get any better than that, folks.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

LT Duane Brown arrives at Seahawks: 'I'm very happy to be here'

LT Duane Brown arrives at Seahawks: 'I'm very happy to be here' 3:11

LT Duane Brown arrives at Seahawks: 'I'm very happy to be here'
Pettis on Browning: ‘He’s always going’ 0:40

Pettis on Browning: ‘He’s always going’
Pete Carroll on Seahawks acquiring LT Duane Brown, getting back CB Jeremy Lane 3:13

Pete Carroll on Seahawks acquiring LT Duane Brown, getting back CB Jeremy Lane

View More Video