McGregor is the engineer of the Port gravy train

By Walter R. Jorgensen And Tumwater

November 01, 2017 4:02 PM

The Port of Olympia Gravy Train just keeps rolling along, and Bill McGregor is the engineer. Donations to his election campaign leave no doubt that Weyerhaeuser and the other modern-day “Welfare Queens” are anxious to keep the train rolling.

The Port is far behind the times in many ways, not the least of which is its “trickle-down” economic model. They don’t seem to realize we’ve caught on to the fact that “trickle down” is really “trickle up,” as property taxpayers subsidize services for Weyerhaeuser, airplane owners, office building owners, and other fat cats.

We need Bill Fishburn and E.J. Zita on the Port Commission to turn this around!

