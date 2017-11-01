Campaign signs stolen and vandalized

Election season can be a pretty exciting time; it’s a time we exercise our right to make choices regarding who we would like to represent us in the political arena, and how we feel about issues that are on the ballot.
It is also a time when some people with strong feelings about certain candidates or issues may take an unethical and illegal (RCW 29A.84.040) path of stealing or vandalizing campaign signs (a.k.a. Sign Wars). Many signs are broken from their stakes and thrown nearby in violation of litter laws.
It doesn’t matter which side of the political fence a person may be on, all people should respect the right of others to run for political office without the candidates having to endure such unethical and illegal behavior.
