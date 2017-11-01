Shake it up boys

The kids and I went to the McLane-Black Lake Fire Department's open house and took home some good ideas (and pumpkins). We practiced talking to 911 dispatch, crawling through an actual smoke-filled room, putting out a fire with an extinguisher along with various other hands-on exercises.
The extinguisher I used was strictly for training purposes and was refilled with recycled retardant powder from other expired apparatuses. They taught us to PASS (PULL pin, AIM nozzle, SQUEEZE lever, SWEEP back and forth) and when I did, only a small amount of retardant was expelled from the apparatus. The firefighter turned the tank upside down gave it a thump and put out the fire.
Standing there with my children unable to extinguish the staged fire was an eye opener for me. It was then explained to me how the chemicals can settle at the bottom. Turning them upside down and giving them a thumping with a rubber mallet can dislodge the powder and is done at their station on a monthly basis.
My fire extinguishers (mounted to the wall) were awoken from their 7-year slumber shortly after by three excited boys and a mallet. When it's time to check your smoke alarms, it wouldn't hurt to shake things up.
We appreciate the exhibition and instruction. A job well done.
