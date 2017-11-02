Hilary Seidel for Olympia Schools

Hilary Seidel is my choice for Olympia School Director #4. I worked with Hilary on several initiatives over the past dozen years, both as an Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction colleague and director of an education nonprofit. Her experience as an education professional and perspective as a community volunteer will help the Olympia School Board support ALL Olympia students in maximizing their potential.
Several years ago, Hilary accepted responsibility for programs recognizing outstanding educators and support staff throughout Washington. She took an innovative approach to recruiting, revised the application process, developed new supports for nominees and invited new partners to celebrate these representatives of excellence. Because of her efforts, these leaders have new venues for expressing their professional voices and opportunities to influence community leaders and policymakers.
Hilary demonstrates a deep understanding of our community’s current needs. She is involved with a variety of local organizations. She sits on the parent council at her children’s school. Her professional life is dedicated to improving public schools. Regular communications with legislators, school administrators and teacher leaders assure Hilary has insight into the state and local context in which board decisions are made. She understands the role of school director and is excited to help shape Olympia School District’s future.
Equity. Options. Engagement. Read more about Hilary’s priorities and plans at hilaryforschools.com
Comments