Hilary Seidel for Olympia schools

Hilary Seidel is a perfect addition to the Olympia School Board. She is extremely well-versed in Olympia education issues, and passionate about advocacy and serving — especially those most vulnerable.
Hilary is straightforward and honest. When she is involved in a project, things get done! Hilary will make sure our Olympia School District is the best it can possibly be. She is not afraid to tackle tough issues and work collaboratively to find creative solutions to better meet the needs of all students.
As associate pastor at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, I have worked with Hilary on many projects, including children/youth ministries, church council and social justice/advocacy. We have served together on church council for the past 5 years. I have gained great respect for her work ethic, intelligence and compassion. Whether cooking meals for 100 people, coordinating campaigns, or teaching Sunday school, Hilary is someone I trust completely to do outstanding work.
As happens on boards or committees, Hilary and I haven’t always agreed. Recently, we were trying to implement a stewardship campaign. Hilary had a new idea. I was concerned about the impact this new way would have on already-stretched staff. We debated and came to agreement about how to implement her idea. Although the change required huge effort by many, the benefit was great. Hilary put forth 110 percent to ensure it happened well. We are still using that “new way” today!
Hilary is tremendous.
