Re-elect Rita Luce to Tumwater School Board

Rita Luce is running for re-election to the Tumwater School Board, seeking her fourth term. During her tenure, she has proven herself to be an effective board member because she works diligently to provide students with the best education and school experience possible, striving to make the Tumwater mission “Continuous Student Learning in a Caring, Engaging Environment” a reality.
Rita effectively works with others of the board, understanding the board works together as one body. Over the years, even when difficult decisions were faced by the board, she worked collectively with the others to bring forth the best solutions for the district as a whole.
Rita always puts the needs of students at the forefront of any decision she makes. A board can only be effective if the members work together as a cohesive unit for the benefit of the students, staff, parents and community. Rita has been a part of the glue of the Tumwater School Board that has helped the board work together as such a unit. Rita has been heavily involved in the district and served effectively on many committees, which has given her a full knowledge and understanding of the district.
Rita has been an active member of the Tumwater community for decades, with her own children going through Tumwater schools. She has the heart, knowledge, experience and fortitude to continue as an effective board member. A vote for Rita is the best choice!
Retired Tumwater School District Superintendent (2004-2010)
