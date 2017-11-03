Letters to the Editor

McGregor and McClure have vast experience in cargo operations

By Kevin J. O’Sullivan

Olympia

November 03, 2017 2:23 PM

After watching many port meetings over the past two years, I have come to the following conclusions:

I am very concerned that Commissioner EJ Zita and Bill Fishburn will want to close down the Marine Terminal. It is my opinion that Commissioner Zita would like to see Weyerhaeuser and Pacific Lumber gone from the Marine Terminal. This would be a serious impact on log markets.

I am certain that Bill McGregor and Gigi McClure will keep Weyerhaeuser and Pacific Lumber at the Marine Terminal. I hope that the Farm Forestry people in Thurston County will support Bill McGregor and Gigi McClure for Port Commissioners. They both have vast experience in cargo operations.

McGregor has been a Port Commissioner for two or three terms and McClure is a retired Army Lt. Col. with experience in logistics and working with others. I believe these two individuals will make the Port of Olympia a viable operation for the taxpayers of Thurston County.

