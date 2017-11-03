Support Gilman for Olympia Council

I am writing in strong support of Clark Gilman. We need him in the Olympia City Council.
Although he’s been there for just a short time, he’s already made a tremendous impact. He has dedicated much time and effort to spending time with, listening to and supporting a wide array of folks in the community. As others have said, he’s a very good listener. He wants to know how people are experiencing their neighborhoods, how they see the challenges in the Olympia area.
He’s already demonstrated dedication to those who are homeless, to those who labor in all kinds of workplaces, and those who are taking on difficult environmental problems. He’s a big-picture person, who also knows the importance of giving focused attention to the municipal budget and how to prioritize for the vital needs of the community.
I hope we give Clark our support and make sure he continues to be a part of the Olympia Council.
