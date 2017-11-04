Port for the People or Port for the Timber Industry?

The Olympian recently published an article by Rolf Boone in which the financial interests behind the various Port Commissioner candidates was revealed. Weyerhaeuser and other timber interests have essentially bought Bill McGregor’s and Gigi McClure’s campaigns. It is well worth it for them to throw a measly $10,000 or $20,000 at a campaign when they have millions to gain in tax subsidies over the next four years.
Why does this matter? It matters because this little countywide race is a microcosm of what is happening in government at all levels: Corporate interests are buying elections and ramrodding their interests through regardless of what the public wants. Our county commission is filled with Trump sympathizers and if all goes as planned, the Port also will have a right-wing majority. Don’t be fooled by the claim of being independent. The port race is between the corporate right and the populist left.
EJ Zita and Bill Fishburn will make policy that benefits the people of Thurston County now and in the future. McGregor and McClure will continue policy that allows timber, developer and fossil fuel interests to fleece the Thurston County taxpayers for four more years. Personalities aside, that is what it comes down to.
